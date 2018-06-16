EAST AURORA, N.Y. - The Erie County Sheriff's Office has identified the man who died in a fatal single car accident on Route 400 this past weekend.

The Erie County Sheriff's Office says that around 3:20 p.m. Saturday, Jeffrey Mogg, 52, of Franklinville, was ejected from his custom 1920 open buggy after he lost control and hit the safety rail on Route 400 southbound near Maple Road.

Mogg was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Sheriff's Office says he was the only person in the car, and no other vehicles or people were involved.

The Sheriff’s Crash Investigation Unit remains under investigation.

