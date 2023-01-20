Winners for Erie County 'Name a Plow' contest have been chosen

Among the names chosen, 'Stefon Diggsyouout', 'Perry the Plowtapus' and Plowey McPlowface,

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Erie County Department of Public Works announced the winning names for their 'Name a Plow' contest.

More than 3,000 plow truck names were submitted by the public.

The Department of Public Works narrowed the contest down to 104 finalists in an "under 18" category, and 111 finalists in the "over 18" category.

Once these options were narrowed down, the public voted on the winning names in each category..

“The people of Erie County have spoken and the memorable monikers now affixed to our snowplows will be gathering smiles countywide as they keep the roads clear,” said Erie County Executive Mark C. Poloncarz in a released statement. “This contest was a lot of fun, and with thousands of submissions the voting was rigorous to narrow the list down to the top forty most popular names. I thank the Department of Public Works for managing the contest and applaud the creativity of everyone who took part.”

The top 10 names for the "under 18" category are as listed below with their votes -

Stefon Diggsyouout (616); Snobi Wan Kenobi (609); Perry the Plowtapus (435); Plowasaurus Rex (379); Lady Lake Effect (351); Ice Force One (313); The Blizzard Wizard (287); Phony Zamboni (277); Chicken Plow Main (274); Brrr-ito (273).

The top 30 names for the "over 18" category are as listed below with their votes -

Plowey McPlowface (536); Betty Whiteout (393); The Big Leplowski (254); Dwight D. Eisenplower (243); Tre’Davious Whiteout (225); Darth Blader (224); Bills Make Me Wanna Plow (207); Fast and Flurrious (178); Spirit of ’77 (165); Austin Plowers (163); Hippoplowtamus (161); Six-Pack Jimmy (160); Pancho Billa (154); Alice Scooper (151); Catch My Drift (145); Snow Diggity (145); Sir Scrapes-A-Lot (141); Mr. Plow (133); Blizzard Fillmore (125); Han Snow-Lo (124); Lord Coldemort (120); Snow Force One (113); Snow Daddy (112); Snow Money Snow Problems (110); Abominable Snow Plow (108); Thundersnow (107); Snowy McPlowington (104); Ain’t Snow Stoppin’ Us Now (102); Flake Effect (102); Goo Goo Plow (99).

Erie County Public Works’ crews said they will be attaching the new names to the county snowplows over the next coming days.