NAACP Buffalo branch opens new headquarters in Michigan Street African American Heritage Corridor

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Buffalo branch of the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People (NAACP) has a new home for their headquarters.

The Empire State Development (ESD) announced Tuesday NAACP Buffalo Headquarters is moving into its new location in the Nash Lofts.

The Nash Lofts is a newly renovated building located in Buffalo’s Michigan Street African American Heritage Corridor on Broadway. The $6 million restoration project is a 40,000 square-foot mixed-use building that will include 18 new apartments, commercial space, parking and a restaurant.

"I am proud to welcome the NAACP to its new home in Buffalo's Michigan Street African American Corridor," said Governor Kathy Hochul. "The restoration of the Nash Lofts is a key step in strengthening this historic neighborhood and will make the perfect home for the NAACP as it continues to fight for equality, justice and a better future for us all."

The project restores four buildings that have been vacant for more than 15 years.

There will be 18 units of mixed income apartments, a full-service minority and women owned restaurant and cultural space, rentable commercial space, including space specifically designed for minority and women owned businesses and representative tenants of the community. The project will encourage job creation and business investment.

"I am ecstatic about the NAACP finding its new headquarters in this already historic neighborhood," said Lieutenant Governor Brian Benjamin. "Now more than ever, it is important we provide unhindered access to resources groups like the NAACP provide for our marginalized communities. I look forward to seeing the NAACP continue to add to Buffalo's development and culture."