Micah Hyde hosting 'Mystery Ball' event with Bisons

Fans will have the chance to get their hands on baseballs signed by some of Buffalo's biggest athletes at a 'Mystery Ball' event led by Bill's safety Micah Hyde.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Feeling lucky? If so, you might just have the chance to get a signed Josh Allen baseball at this upcoming event.

Buffalo Bills safety Micah Hyde is returning to help host the Buffalo Bisons 'Mystery Ball' promotion.

The event is happening during the game against the Indianapolis Indians on Tuesday, August 29. The gates for the game open at 6 p.m., and the game will begin at 7:05 p.m.. People can buy tickets for the game at www.milb.com/buffalo/tickets. At the game Hyde will also be throwing the ceremonial first pitch.

The 'Mystery Ball' promotion will have 500 autographed baseballs for purchase, and those purchasing will not know the ball's autograph identity until after purchased, and unwrapped.

All of the proceeds for the promotion will go towards Micah Hyde's Imagine for Youth Foundation.

The Imagine for Youth Foundation was created by Hyde in 2015 with the purpose to help financially disadvantaged kids thrive academically and athletically. The foundation provides kid's with the necessary supplies, resources and equipment to meet their needs, and achieve a healthy, active and educated life.

A few of the potential ball autographs include:

Josh Allen

Jordan Poyer

Matt Milano

Dawson Knox

Dion Dawkins

A full list of potential autographs can be found on the Bison's website for those interested.

People going to buy balls at the game should be made aware that this will be the only opportunity for the 'Mystery Ball' promotion. A ball donation is $40, and participants are only allowed to buy one ball per person.