Music is Art releases album with 17 local artist

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Music is Art is celebrating the release of its latest album.
A release party was held Monday at Sportsmen's Tavern for the Good Neighbors Vol 2 album.
It's a collection of 10 songs by 17 local artists and industry professionals.
"We've kind of just created a home for artists here to collaborate and connect and have opportunities to share their art. so this is kind of the epitome of that. that we have 17 songwriters plus session musicians and a drummer and a bassist and a local producer just really brought so many people together which is just the epitome of what we do at music is art, "Sarah Elizabeth Program Director said.
FULL TRACK & ARTIST LISTING:
1. Main Street Stars (Philip Stephen & Ryan Kaminski)
2. Wide River (MYQ Farrow & Michael DeLano)
3. Wading in the Weeds (Cody Barcroft & Rose Beacon)
4. c song (tuesday nite)
5. Acceptance (Astrabula & Just Jen)
6. Hit Dog Holler (Tom Maynor & Mike Criscione)
7. Free to Go (Molly Conrad & Sara Elizabeth)
8. Landline (Ethan Weissman & Mike Criscione)
9. Underdogs (Mike Chmiel & Snow Cricket)
10. Make Ghosts (Julian Burgio & Philip Stephen)
The album officially drops at midnight on all streaming platforms.