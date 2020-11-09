Music is Art Festival celebrating 18th year

It will be very different from its past 17 years-- this year it is going virtual

As they say, the show must go on-- and that is the case with the 2020 edition of the music is art festival.

It will be very different from its past 17 years-- this year it is going virtual. Founder Robby Takac said that the 18th annual festival will run from 6 p.m. to midnight on Saturday, with a 19-channel simultaneous broadcast through musicisart.org

More than 150 bands, artists, musicians, DJs and speakers will participate by performing remotely from separate, socially distant locations.

Takac says that one side benefit is that the festival will be accessible to a much wider audience.

"You know we've got a much larger platform this year than we've ever had before so I think we're really hoping that this maybe becomes part of what we do when we can include a little bit more than just the Western New York Community," Takac said.

Takac adds they are hoping that the format will encourage more people to step up and support the arts financially.