BUFFALO, N.Y. - Buffalo's Music is Art Festival is taking place at Riverworks this weekend.

The three-day event features bands, artists and vendors and other attractions starting from 11 a.m. until after midnight.

Friday afternoon Music is Art announced a new partnership with the group "Musicians of Buffalo" to help support local music organizations.

Goo Goo Dolls bassist and Music Is Art founder, Robby Takac, told 2 On Your Side he's excited to see how big the festival is getting.

"To see it grow every year means that more people are coming to the table. You know, the city's starting to grow more obviously in 16 years. And there's still enthusiasm about what we're doing, and I think that's what I'm most proud of, I think."

Takac says more than 700 bands applied to perform at this year's festival, but feel free to bring your easel or acoustic guitar tomorrow if you want to set up nearby and perform.

Channel 2 is a proud sponsor of the Music is Arts Festival.

More information can be found on their website.

© 2018 WGRZ