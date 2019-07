On Monday organizers revealed the plans for the 17th annual "Music is Art" event at Riverworks.

The event is continuing to expand, with more activities for festival-goers across the river in an abandoned agro-industrial building at the corner of Ganson and Michigan Streets.

Set for September 7th, the one day summer farewell celebration will be free to all and will showcase over 800 musicians, dozens of DJs, dancers, art, food and more.