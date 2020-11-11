MUSEjar keeping people creative and calm through stressful times

The art shop does more than just sell supplies, it serves as a local outlet for creativity

EAST AURORA, N.Y. — Well in East Aurora there is an art store called MUSEjar, which took over the building of an old auto body shop. It is a place for color, creativity, expression and togetherness.

The organization is a one-stop-shop for anything creative for kids and adults alike. It sells paints, books, art supplies, stationery, cards and more

MUSEjar also offers classes on a ton of different creative topics. The group usually partners with local businesses to hold classes, making it accessible to people throughout the region.

“So class-wise we move to collaborate with a lot of other local businesses. So you will see us at Alchemy in Hamburg a lot,” said Vanessa Frost, owner of MUSEjar. “We do felting, we do clay, we do embroidery, macramé, drying, lots of classes.”

Frost said that her space has always been an outlet for people, but it has taken on increased importance to many during the pandemic.

“I think I’ve been times we forget how helpful [art] is especially right now during what is a very stressful time. Art is a form of expression, and it comes in many different ways shapes and forms,” Frost said. “Every person that leaves after a class is much more relaxed and they found a little bit more peace with themselves you know. Because it’s a creative expression and it’s important for everyone.”