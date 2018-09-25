BUFFALO, NY-- More public art is popping up around Buffalo

The Albright Knox unveiled its latest mural Tuesday on Broadway, not too far from the Broadway Market.

Local artist Muhammad Zaman calls it "Our Colors Make us Beautiful" and the museum wants to make sure all neighborhoods get to experience art like this.

"This renaissance​​​​​​,​ the resurgence isn't targeted to one area of the city, it really deserves to be spread across the entire city and all of Erie County," said Zaman.

The mural incorporates calligraphy from English, Arabic and Bengali, representing the immigrant artist's adopted home, his religion and his homeland.

