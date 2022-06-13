Mural artists wanted in Elmwood Village

Art Services, Inc. and the Elmwood Village Association invite artists of all mediums to submit proposals for a public art project located at 902 Elmwood Ave.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Calling artists of all mediums-your talents are being sought for a public art project in the Elmwood Village.

The invitation to submit proposals is being extended by Arts Services of WNY, Inc. (ASI), on behalf of Assembly member Jon Rivera's office and the Elmwood Village Association (EVA).

The mural will be showcased at 902 Elmwood Ave. for the south-facing wall of the building.

The chosen work should:

Proposed design should connect to the themes of gardens and the outdoors, music, and/or diversity and inclusion.

Proposed design should embody the EVA’s goals of community and improving quality of life.

Encompass section outlined in attached image – 20 feet length and 12 feet height on the second story of the building. Proposals using paint and/or outdoor wall wraps will be considered.

Have an expected lifespan of three to five (3-5) years unprotected from the elements with repairs and maintenance to be completed by the artist at no expense to the building owner during this period.

The chosen artist will receive a commission of up to $8,000 to create and install their work. Priority consideration will be given to artists representing marginalized communities, including PIPOC and LGBTQ+ identifying individuals.

The person selected will be required to provide all supplies, materials and insurance to complete the project, including a scissor lift, bucket truck and/or scaffolding. The proposal should also include what assistance or materials are provided by the artist and what may be needed by building owners or others if applicable.

The deadline to submit proposals is no later than 5 PM on Monday, June 27. The winning selection is expected to be made at the end of June-early July.

Artists submitting proposals should include:

Sketches of the work;

A description of the work including concept, materials, and dimensions;

A budget breaking out artist fees, supplies and materials, and any other costs associated with the creation of the work;

Links to examples of past work; and

Contact information (including email, phone, and address)

Proposals can be submitted here in PDF form with the subject line "902 Elmwood Ave Mural Proposal." Questions can be submitted there as well.

Here are the building and site details:

– Mural will be placed on second story of the south-facing wall of the building.

– Dimensions of the building are 20 feet in length x 12 feet high.

– Sign currently installed on the wall will be taken down or lowered.

– Electrical wires will be lowered while work is being completed.

– Building is brick and may need to be primed or sealed prior to painting.

– Onsite storage will be provided to selected artist.

– Electricity and water access can be arranged for selected artist.