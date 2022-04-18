Multiple officers injured at Orleans Correctional Facility following inmate fights

Several fights took place over two days last week, according to the New York State Corrections Police Benevolent Association.

ALBION, N.Y. — The New York State Corrections Police Benevolent Association reports that multiple officers were injured while attempting to stop inmate fights last week.

According to the NYSCOPBA, there were several fights over the course of two days. In once incident, an inmate reportedly kicked an officer in the head, causing a concussion and a fracture above their left eye that sent the officer to seek treatment at a hospital.

One fight is said to have occurred on Wednesday, April 13 during classroom movement. NYSCOPBA said three inmates began to fight and ignored staff orders to stop.

In order to get the inmate to comply, staff administered OC spray. The spray had to be administered twice to get all the inmates to comply, according to NYSCOPBA.

While the fight was happening, NYSCOPBA says a fourth inmate tried to enter the room to get involved in the fight. An officer is said to have forced this inmate to the ground and apply handcuffs.

All four inmates were removed from the room and face disciplinary charges.

NYSCOPBA says four officers were injured while attempting to stop the fight. One of the officers got a cut on his finger and suffered from shoulder pain. The other officers sustained multiple scrapes. They were treated by medical staff and remained on duty.

The following day NYSCOPBA reports that nine officers were injured in separate incidents.

The first incident occured during an escort, according to NYSCOPBA. An inmate allegedly became combative with officers and continued to fight staff when they applied body holds and used OC spray.

Four officers suffered injuries and two were taken to a hospital for treatment of knee, wrist and forearm injuries.

In a second incident, several officers were exposed to OC spray and two officers were injured. NYSCOPBA says the spray was administered multiple times when three inmates allegedly began fighting in a classroom and did not comply with orders to stop fighting.

The inmates were placed in handcuffs and removed from the classroom. They all face disciplinary charges.

Officers injured in the incident were treated on site and remained on duty.

Within an hour of those two incidents, an officer was allegedly kicked above the eye in a facility room when an inmate allegedly ignored orders to sit back down, according to NYSCOPBA.

Handcuffs were applied and the inmate was initially placed in a special housing unit before being transferred to Attica Correctional Facility.