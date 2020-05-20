BUFFALO, N.Y. — To help Buffalo residents further prevent the spread of coronavirus, multiple mask distributions are being held across the city this week.

In coordination with the Live Well Erie Mobile Unit, Erie County Legislature Chairwoman April Baskin will distribute thousands of masks directly to residents in the City of Buffalo. Everyone is encouraged to take advantage of this mask distribution to pick up masks for themselves and for their families.

“I am grateful to County Executive Mark Poloncarz for listening to my concerns and making this a reality for county residents who have significant travel barriers," Baskin said in a statement. "The Mobile Unit enables us to bring supplies and services directly to the people we serve. Now more than ever, we need to prepare our communities to advocate for themselves and make public health their first priority. We are all safer when we have the resources we need."

Masks will be available at the following days and locations:

Wednesday, May 20

School 77 | PUSH Buffalo located at 429 Plymouth Ave., from 4 p.m. to 5 p.m.

WEDI Buffalo located at 436 Grant St., from 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

Lexington Food Co-Op, located at 807 Elmwood Ave., from 6:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Friday, May 22

Delavan Grider Community Center, located at 877 East Delavan Ave., from 4 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Elim Christian Fellowship, located at 70 Chalmers Ave., from 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

Imperial Market Food Market, located at 3045 Bailey Ave., from 6:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

The mobile unit will also be visiting various blocks in District 2 on Saturday. If you are a block club president or member and want the mobile unit to visit your area, you can do so by contacting Legislator Baskin’s district office at (716) 895-1849. Service times are between 11 a.m. and 4 p.m. and booking will happen on a first call, first served basis.

