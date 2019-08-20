The Holland Volunteer Fire Department responded to a fire at Draper Trucking LLC Tuesday afternoon. Viewers reached out us, sending photos of smoke up above the treeline.
Viewer Jason
Multiple fire departments and police departments are currently on the scene; however, is unclear at this time how the fire started or if anyone was injured. 2 On Your Side is headed to the scene and will update the story as more information becomes available.
Kristen Gonter and Chad Yale
Joe Miranda
Joe Miranda
