The Holland Volunteer Fire Department responded to a fire at Draper Trucking LLC Tuesday afternoon. A 2 On Your Side photographer was on the scene and said a large garage or barn housing several trucks was engulfed in flames, and the building collapsed onto the burning trucks.

Multiple fire departments and police departments are currently on the scene and a crew from the Buffalo Niagara International Airport came to help extinguish the fire with foam. At this time the fire is not officially under control; however, a large excavator is being brought in to pull the trucks out.

It is unclear at this time how the fire started or if anyone was injured. 2 On Your Side will update the story as more information becomes available.

Viewers reached out us, sending photos of smoke up above the treeline, and images of the structure fire.

Viewer Jason

Kristen Gonter and Chad Yale

Joe Miranda

Joe Miranda

RELATED: Buffalo firefighter injures knee during second-alarm fire

RELATED: Careless smoking blamed for Delaware Avenue fire

RELATED: Buffalo firefighters battle two overnight fires on the same street