Multiple fire companies responded to a fire at Baskin Livestock Sunday

GENESEE COUNTY, N.Y. — Multiple fire companies responded to a fire at Baskin Livestock in Genesee County on Sunday at 1:30 p.m.

The fire spread from the building to a nearby trailer. Close to 10 fire companies responded to the fire to help battle the flames. Among the crews were Bethany, Alexander, Town of Batavia, City Fast Team, Stafford, Pavilion, LeRoy, Wyoming and Attica.

Bethany Fire Chief Jeff Fluker said the fire started in an area where food is separated from paper.

At least seven people were working at the time of the fire. No one was hurt.