Multiple fire companies respond to fire on Center Street in the Village of Lewiston

LEWISTON, N.Y. — On Wednesday morning, multiple fire crews responded to a fire on Center Street in the Village of Lewiston.

Lewiston Fire Company No. 1 reported around 10:30 a.m. that the scene was still active. Five companies were called to the scene and two additional were on standby.

It was also reported that were no injuries.

The full extent of the damage is unknown, but the fire department is expected to put out new information sometime later on Wednesday.