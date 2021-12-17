Multiple crews battling Lockport barn fire

No injuries have been reported. Keck Road was closed between Lincoln Avenue Extension and Chestnut Ridge Road as firefighters attempt to control the blaze.

LOCKPORT, N.Y. — A barn fire that started Friday evening in the Town of Lockport is the focus on a Niagara County Sheriff's Office investigation.

The sheriff's office says multiple 911 calls about the fire, at Keck Road and Lincoln Avenue Extension, came in at 6:23 p.m.

"One caller remained on the line with 911 dispatchers as she notified the homeowners of the fire and evacuated them from the home," according to the sheriff's office, adding that the evacuation of animals stopped once it became too dangerous to continue.

The barn was fully engulfed by the time sheriff's deputies arrived. There were no injuries to homeowners or first responders.

However, there was a loss of property and livestock.

