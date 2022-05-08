Multiple construction projects underway at Chestnut Ridge Park

Erie County Parks is warning people of projects at the park that could affect visits to the park.

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — If you are planning on heading to Chestnut Ridge Park during this upcoming stretch of nice weather, be aware of some construction projects taking place.

Erie County Parks is reminding people to follow directives and remain patient while construction is underway to the Ward Bridge, Main Parking Lot and the park Casino.

The Casino is currently undergoing restroom upgrades. The $440,000 project will make the facilities fully compliant with ADA requirements and add a seperate family restroom with an adult changing station.

The project is part of Erie County's RENEW Plan and is expected to be complete by June 30.

While construction is taking place, portable restroom will be available outside the building and other restrooms throughout the park are currently open.

— Erie County Parks (@ErieCountyParks) May 8, 2022