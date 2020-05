Police from multiple agencies responded to a call in the City of Tonawanda early Tuesday morning

TONAWANDA, N.Y. — Law enforcement officers from multiple agencies responded to two scenes a few blocks apart in the City of Tonawanda early Tuesday morning.

Officers are investigating two scenes on Morgan Street. The first is at Morgan Street and Clinton Street, the other at the corner of Morgan Street and Kohler Street.

WGRZ has a reporter on the scene and is working to learn more about the investigation.