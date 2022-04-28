Multi-state rugby tournament coming to Knox Farm State Park in East Aurora

The premier event is the rugby equivalent of NCAA's Sweet 16 basketball tournament. Buffalo Rugby Club is one of the teams competing. Three other regional tournaments are taking place across the county, with the final four teams advancing to the 2022 USA Rugby XVx National Championships next month in Atlanta.

Assembly Member Bill Conrad said, “Rugby has played such an important role in my life, I am always eager for others to learn about, enjoy, support and participate in the sport. That Buffalo Rugby Club and Western New York were selected as the inaugural host for this prestigious tournament is a testament to rugby’s growing popularity here, and to the passion our local players, coaches and fans have for the game. And as a member of the Assembly’s Committee on Tourism, Parks, Arts and Sports Development, I am just as focused on the potential of the 2022 Atlantic Super Regional Rugby Fest to draw spectators from across the northeastern United States, so we can show them some of what Greater Buffalo has to offer.”