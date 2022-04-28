Multi-state rugby tournament coming to Knox Farm State Park in East Aurora

EAST AURORA, N.Y. — Rugby fans rejoice-a huge tournament is coming to Western New York this weekend.
The 2022 Atlantic Super Regional Rugby Festival will be held Saturday and Sunday at Knox Farm State Park in East Aurora.
The premier event is the rugby equivalent of NCAA's Sweet 16 basketball tournament. Buffalo Rugby Club is one of the teams competing. Three other regional tournaments are taking place across the county, with the final four teams advancing to the 2022 USA Rugby XVx National Championships next month in Atlanta.
NYS Assemblyman Bill Conrad played for Buffalo Rugby from 2002-2015 and is founder of Kenmore Rugby. He and Assemblyman John Rivera announced the tournament details Thursday morning. Both are members of the Assembly's Committee on Tourism, Parks, Arts and Sports Development. Rivera's 149th district includes Buffalo Rugby Club Field in Delaware Park.
Assembly Member Bill Conrad said, “Rugby has played such an important role in my life, I am always eager for others to learn about, enjoy, support and participate in the sport. That Buffalo Rugby Club and Western New York were selected as the inaugural host for this prestigious tournament is a testament to rugby’s growing popularity here, and to the passion our local players, coaches and fans have for the game. And as a member of the Assembly’s Committee on Tourism, Parks, Arts and Sports Development, I am just as focused on the potential of the 2022 Atlantic Super Regional Rugby Fest to draw spectators from across the northeastern United States, so we can show them some of what Greater Buffalo has to offer.”