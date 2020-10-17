Multi-car accident on Niagara Falls Boulevard sends 3 to the hospital

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. — The Niagara Falls Mayor's Office says that charges are pending after a "reckless" driver caused a multi-vehicle accident just after 12 p.m. Friday in Niagara Falls.
A 32-year-old man, who has not been identified, was driving a Chrysler 200 eastbound on Niagara Falls Boulevard. A Toyota Tacoma was pulling out of Burger King when the Chrysler hit them.
Then, the Chrysler hit a Chevrolet Equinox, and the Equinox then struck a Jeep Cherokee that was stopped at the 76th Street intersection.
After that collision, the 32-year-old driver of the Chrysler continued to drive until he hit a pole. The pole was said to be severed at the base, but was held up by wires.
The 32-year-old driver was taken to ECMC, and two other people were transported to a hospital.
The mayor's office says the 32-year-old is in stable but serious condition. The two other individuals were treated and released.