Multi-car accident on Niagara Falls Boulevard sends 3 to the hospital

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. — The Niagara Falls Mayor's Office says that charges are pending after a "reckless" driver caused a multi-vehicle accident just after 12 p.m. Friday in Niagara Falls.

A 32-year-old man, who has not been identified, was driving a Chrysler 200 eastbound on Niagara Falls Boulevard. A Toyota Tacoma was pulling out of Burger King when the Chrysler hit them.

Then, the Chrysler hit a Chevrolet Equinox, and the Equinox then struck a Jeep Cherokee that was stopped at the 76th Street intersection.

After that collision, the 32-year-old driver of the Chrysler continued to drive until he hit a pole. The pole was said to be severed at the base, but was held up by wires.

The 32-year-old driver was taken to ECMC, and two other people were transported to a hospital.