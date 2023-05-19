M&T Bank volunteers paint the USS Little Rock

Hundreds of M&T Bank employees provided a fresh coat of paint on the USS Little Rock during the bank's Community Impact Week.

Example video title will go here for this video

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The USS Little Rock got a bit of a facelift on Friday at the Buffalo and Erie County Naval and Military Park.

Hundreds of M&T Bank employees came out to give some surfaces a fresh coat of paint for the bank's Community Impact Week. It's just one of the many volunteer projects that M&T employees worked on this week, but this one was personal.

"This is really near and dear to many of us being here at the Naval Park," said Eric Feldstein, M&T Bank's Western New York regional president.

"It's about beautifying our landmarks, our parks, and being there to really uplift our communities, and being here today at the Buffalo Naval Park is really meaningful on a personal note to myself and so many M&T volunteers today."