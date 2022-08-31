M&T online bank service will be unavailable over part of this weekend

The outage will take place to complete the systems integrations of People's United Bank.

Example video title will go here for this video

BUFFALO, N.Y. — As we head into Labor Day weekend M&T Bank announced that mobile and online banking will be unavailable for up to 36 hours beginning Saturday, Sept. 3.

They say they will be using that time to complete systems integrations of People's United Bank and M&T.

People will still be able to use the ATM and debit cards during that time.

Any questions or concerns regarding M&T accounts can be directed to 1-800-724-2440.

Back in December it became known that M&T would have many more debit card locations available with the acquisition of People’s United Bank. During this time M&T also entered a partnership to place its ATMs in Delta Sonic locations.