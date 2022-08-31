M&T online bank service will be unavailable over part of this weekend

BUFFALO, N.Y. — As we head into Labor Day weekend M&T Bank announced that mobile and online banking will be unavailable for up to 36 hours beginning Saturday, Sept. 3.
They say they will be using that time to complete systems integrations of People's United Bank and M&T.
People will still be able to use the ATM and debit cards during that time.
Any questions or concerns regarding M&T accounts can be directed to 1-800-724-2440.
Back in December it became known that M&T would have many more debit card locations available with the acquisition of People’s United Bank. During this time M&T also entered a partnership to place its ATMs in Delta Sonic locations.
All of that together means that M&T would have more than 2,000 ATMs available, according to our partners at Buffalo Business First.