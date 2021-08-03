M&T Bank to open new branch at William-Emslie Family YMCA

The branch is scheduled to open in October and will focus on financial education and personal financial guidance.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — M&T Bank is planning on opening a new branch located in the William-Emslie Family YMCA in October designed off feedback provided by the community.

The branch will focus on providing financial guidance and education to help people build their wealth. This was a service community members specified they wanted. One-on-one meetings and group seminars will be provided on topics like building credit, buying homes, improving money management and growing businesses or careers.

“We listened to our community and designed the branch based on their feedback to best serve their needs. This new branch will help eliminate barriers and make financial guidance and banking services more accessible,” said Mallory Boron, Western New York Retail Market Manager at M&T Bank.

“Embedding M&T Bank inside the neighborhood’s YMCA will create new paths to financial empowerment and allow us to provide financial education in a welcoming place that already brings our community together. Now more than ever, it’s important for us to listen to our communities and work together to develop long-term solutions to meet real needs.”

A new ATM will also be installed outside of the YMCA. M&T is encouraging customers of the Towne Garden branch currently located in the Y to stop by M&T for training on how to use the new ATM and mobile and online banking apps.

There are five other M&T locations within two miles of the YMCA that will be able to provide customers with the traditional branch experience.