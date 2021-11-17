'Gift of Warmth' winter clothing drive beings on Monday at M&T Bank locations

The 2021 collection drive takes place Nov. 22 through Jan. 7 and is looking for donations of new coats, hats, scarves, gloves and mittens.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — With the possibility of a snowy winter being predicted for this season, M&T Bank is working to collect warm winter clothes for those in need.

M&T is kicking of its annual Gift of Warmth donation drive on Monday. Donations of new coats, hats, scarves, gloves and mittens can be dropped off at all M&T Bank locations.

“Our community continually bands together to help our neighbors and, considering many are still grappling with the hardships brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic, we’re hoping the City of Good Neighbors comes together once again and helps our neighbors through our cold and snowy winters,” said Mallory Boron, M&T Bank Group Vice President for Retail Banking in Western New York.

Gift of Warmth is in its 36th year and is the longest-running warm clothing collection program in the area. Since 1985 the program has collected nearly 40,000 winter clothing items.

This year's drive runs from November 22 through January 7.

The winter clothing drive is run alongside The Salvation Army, which will deliver the donated items to local families.

“So many members of our community walk to work or school, or wait for their bus, without appropriate winter-weather clothing,” said Major Annette Lock, Director of Operations for The Salvation Army of Buffalo. “We are always so grateful to M&T and everyone who supports this drive because it allows us to do even more to protect our community from our region’s harsh winters.”

All 66 M&T Bank locations across Western New York in Allegany, Cattaraugus, Chautauqua, Erie, Genesee, Niagara, Orleans, and Wyoming counties are participating.