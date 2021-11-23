Mr. Goodbar to require proof of COVID-19 vaccination

As of Tuesday, Nov. 23, customers at Mr. Goodbar in the City of Buffalo will be required to show proof of COVID-19 vaccination.

According to a post on Mr. Goodbar's official Facebook page, this requirement officially goes into effect on Tuesday, Nov. 23. The post went on to say that face masks are encouraged, but customers will not be mandated to wear a mask at the establishment.

This requirement comes one day after Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz announced a mask mandate for all indoor public locations in Erie County. That mandate went into effect on Tuesday, Nov. 23 at 6 a.m. According to the county executive, this measure is part of a four phase approach.

Phase two of the plan would require vaccines to enter indoor dining, bars and entertainment venues. Implementation of this phase would be put in place if COVID-19 case data, case rates and hospitalizations continue to rise even after the implementation of the mask mandate.