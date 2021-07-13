Replica of Vietnam Veterans Memorial coming to WNY

CITY OF TONAWANDA, N.Y. — Western New York residents will have the chance to see the Moving Wall, a half-sized replica of the Vietnam Veterans Memorial, at Veterans Memorial Park on Tuesday, July 20.
A motorcade will escort the wall from Niagara County Community College to Veterans Memorial Park at 2:30 p.m.
The motorcade will include 100-150 motorcycles from various Veterans groups and the City of Tonawanda Police Department. A large American flag will be draped across Niagara Street from City of Tonawanda and North Tonawanda fire truck ladders as the procession goes by.
Spectators will also be able to see the wall travel by on Ward Road and River Road.