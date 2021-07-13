Replica of Vietnam Veterans Memorial coming to WNY

The Moving Wall will be in the City of Tonawanda July 20.

CITY OF TONAWANDA, N.Y. — Western New York residents will have the chance to see the Moving Wall, a half-sized replica of the Vietnam Veterans Memorial, at Veterans Memorial Park on Tuesday, July 20.

A motorcade will escort the wall from Niagara County Community College to Veterans Memorial Park at 2:30 p.m.

The motorcade will include 100-150 motorcycles from various Veterans groups and the City of Tonawanda Police Department. A large American flag will be draped across Niagara Street from City of Tonawanda and North Tonawanda fire truck ladders as the procession goes by.