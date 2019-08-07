Route 93 between Buffalo Street and Church Street in the Village of Akron will be closed from Monday, July 15 to Thursday, July 25 for the filming of a new movie.

The announcement from the New York State Department of Transportation does not say what movie is filming during that time, but it was previously announced that John Krasinski had selected Akron as a location for filming of his upcoming movie, "A Quiet Place 2."

Krasinski said earlier this year that the sequel to his hit film will be released May 15, 2020. He wrote and directed the movie, in addition to playing the lead male character.

Krasinski's wife, Emily Blunt, played his wife in the movie as well.

Motorists will be directed to follow a posted detour using Clarence Center Road, Hake Road, Lewis Road, and Cedar Street. A pedestrian detour will also be posted.

MORE ON WGRZ.COM

'A Quiet Place 2' to be filmed in Western New York

Actor/director John Krasinski makes stop in WNY scouting sites for movie

‘A Quiet Place’ sequel will come to theaters May 2020