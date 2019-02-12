BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Movement to Restore Trust, an organization consisting of Western New York Catholics, will be hold a symposium on Saturday to speak with the public about the path forward for area Catholics.

The group was created to restore trust and confidence in the church in the wake of the sex abuse scandal in the buffalo catholic diocese. Recently it has called for Bishop Malone to resign over his handling of allegations of priest sex abuse within the diocese.

The symposium will take place on Saturday, December 7th at 9 a.m. at the Montante Cultural Center at Canisius College.

