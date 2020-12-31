Mount St. Mary's will offer outpatient monoclonal antibody clinic

The IV treatment will be available to individuals age 65 or older, with a positive COVID-19 test in the past 10 days, that have chronic health conditions.

LEWISTON, N.Y. — Mount St. Mary's Hospital in Lewiston will soon offer an outpatient clinic, treating COVID-19 with monoclonal antibodies.

The IV treatment will be available to people who meet all of the following guidelines: age 65 or older, positive COVID-19 test in the past 10 days, and who have chronic medical conditions that put them at a higher risk of hospitalization.

The goal, ultimately, is to prevent hospitalization for these high risk individuals. In order to receive the treatment, eligible individuals must seek a referral to the clinic from their primary care doctor.

“Monoclonal antibiotic therapy has been shown to prevent escalation of the disease in high-risk COVID-19 positive patients,” said Thomas Cumbo, M.D., Chief Medical Officer of Mount St. Mary’s Hospital. Cumbo is also an infectious disease specialist.

“Preventing hospitalization and disease progression in this patient population is so important, and this treatment is effective on both fronts.”

The clinic is the first of its kind in the local Catholic Health system and will begin the week of January 4.

Cumbo hopes that this will be the start of new outpatient care opportunities in Niagara County.