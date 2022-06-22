Motorcyclist seriously injured in Chautauqua County crash

CHAUTAUQUA COUNTY, N.Y. — A motorcyclist was seriously injured in a car crash over the weekend in Chautauqua County, according to the Lakewood-Busti Police Department.
On Saturday, June 18, first responders were called to the area of East Fairmount Avenue and Fairdale Avenue, near the Walmart intersection, around 11:30 a.m.
After speaking with witnesses and reviewing video in the area, police say a motorcycle was driving east on East Fairmount Avenue when the driver failed to stop at the red light. The motorcyclist proceeded to drive into the intersection and allegedly hit a vehicle that was making a left turn into the Walmart parking lot.
Officers say the motorcyclist was taken to Hamot Hospital in Erie, PA with serious injuries. Their current condition is unknown at this time.
According to police, the names of the victims are not being released at this time. Charges are pending.