Motorcyclist seriously injured in Chautauqua County crash

CHAUTAUQUA COUNTY, N.Y. — A motorcyclist was seriously injured in a car crash over the weekend in Chautauqua County, according to the Lakewood-Busti Police Department.

On Saturday, June 18, first responders were called to the area of East Fairmount Avenue and Fairdale Avenue, near the Walmart intersection, around 11:30 a.m.

After speaking with witnesses and reviewing video in the area, police say a motorcycle was driving east on East Fairmount Avenue when the driver failed to stop at the red light. The motorcyclist proceeded to drive into the intersection and allegedly hit a vehicle that was making a left turn into the Walmart parking lot.

Officers say the motorcyclist was taken to Hamot Hospital in Erie, PA with serious injuries. Their current condition is unknown at this time.