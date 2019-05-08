PENDLETON, N.Y. — A motorcyclist is being treated at ECMC after being found on the ground several feet from his bike Monday morning in Pendleton.

The Niagara County Sheriff's office said the man was semi-conscious and verbally unresponsive in the area of East Canal Rd. shortly after 10 A.M.

Deputies say it appeared he was heading south before leaving the road and coming to rest about 30-40 feet from where it appeared to leave it.

The victim was taken to the hospital by Mercyflight. His name is not being released at this time.