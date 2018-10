SARDINIA, NY - An Arcade man is dead following a Sunday morning motorcycle accident.

The Erie County Sheriff's Office said it happened shortly before 7:30 A.M. along Schutt Road.

When deputies got on the scene, they found the victim's bike resting against a utility pole and 59-year-old Christopher Kruzicki dead at the scene.

An autopsy will be done to determine a cause of death.

