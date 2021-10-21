Motorcyclist collides with deer in Allegany County, dies in crash

The motorcyclist was identified as Eric Trimble, 60, of Wellsville.

WELLSVILLE, N.Y. — A motorcyclist is dead following a crash Wednesday evening in Allegany County.

According to New York State Police, an Allegany County man was driving a 2012 Harley Davidson west down State Route 417 around 5:45 p.m. when he struck a deer in the road.

Following the crash, the motorcyclist, identified as Eric Trimble, 60, of Wellsville, was taken to Jones Memorial Hospital where he was pronounced dead. No further information has been provided at this time.