CENTERVILLE, NY-- A motorcycle driver was killed in the Allegany County Sunday.

Troopers say Jeffrey Clark, 29, of Rushford crashed on County Road 36 in the Town of Centerville.

Investigators say he crossed over the center line and hit another vehicle head-on. He was taken to Wyoming County Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

There's no word yet on if anyone was else in the accident was injured.

