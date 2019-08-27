BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Buffalo Police Department is investigating an accident involving a motorcyclist and a Buffalo police officer on Tuesday afternoon. The incident occurred around 4:30 p.m. at the intersection of Jefferson Avenue and William Street.

According to police, the motorcyclist has been transported to the Erie County Medical Center; however, their condition is unclear at this time.

2 On Your Side is on the scene of the accident and will update the web story as more information becomes available.

