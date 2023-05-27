Motorcyclist injured after vehicle crashed into it in Batavia

Police said a motorcycle and a vehicle crashed near West Main Street at the Tops Supermarket intersection.

BATAVIA, N.Y. — The City of Batavia Police Department said a man was seriously injured in a crash Friday.

According to the news release, the motorcycle, driven by 34-year-old Gregory Vigiano of Batavia, was heading eastbound on West Main Street at the Tops intersection when a vehicle being driven by Rebecca Santiago, 32, of Stafford, made an illegal left turn causing her to collide with the motorcycle.

Vigiano suffered serious injuries and was transported to Strong Hospital in Rochester via Mercy Flight and is currently listed in critical condition.

Police said Santiago was ticketed for making an illegal left turn and operating with a suspended driver's license.

Batavia Police said the crash is still under investigation and anyone with information is asked to contact Officer Sam Freeman at (585) 345-6350.