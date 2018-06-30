TOWN OF HANOVER, NY - One person is in the hospital following a car versus motorcycle crash in the Town of Hanover Saturday.

The Chautauqua County Sheriff's Office says at 1:40 p.m. Saturday, they responded to the accident on Route 39.

They say the operator of the motorcycle was flown by Mercy Flight to ECMC for serious life-threatening injuries.

The driver of the car was taken by ambulance to a local hospital for minor injuries.

Following the accident, Route 39 was temporarily shut down.

The Sheriff's Office says an update will follow as the investigation is pending.

