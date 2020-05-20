TONAWANDA, N.Y. — A motorcyclist is dead following a late night crash Tuesday on the Niagara Section of the Thruway.

Troopers say it happened shortly before 9 p.m. on the 190 in the Town of Tonawanda. A northbound motorcycle failed to negotiate a curve, struck the center concrete barrier, and became airborne. It then hit a light pole and a pickup truck in the southbound lane. The light pole and wires were blocking all southbound lanes for several hours.

The driver of the motorcycle was pronounced dead at the scene. The identity is being withheld until an autopsy is done.

State Police are asking if you witnessed the accident or the events leading up to it, please call Investigator John McCusker at (716) 935-6528.

