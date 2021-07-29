Motorcyclist dies following Wednesday night crash on Walden Avenue

Accident investigators say a car was making a turn from Walden onto Barthel Street when it struck the cyclist, who later succumbed to his injuries.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Buffalo Police are working to identify the driver of a motorcycle who died as the result of a crash with another vehicle Wednesday night.

The accident happened in the 200 block of Walden Avenue around 9 p.m. Investigators say the driver of a Toyota Corolla was travelling east on Walden making a turn onto Barthel Street when if struck the cyclist who was heading west on Walden.

Both drivers were taken to ECMC. The 64-year-old driver of the Toyota was treated and released. Three minors in the car were checked out at the scene by emergency personnel. The male operator of the motorcycle was declared dead at the hospital.