Mother of abuse victim speaks out for her child

BUFFALO, N.Y. — We are now hearing from the mother of the girl who prosecutors say was the target of a two year period of abuse. This allegedly came at the hands of a couple in Cheektowaga.

We spoke by phone with Amanda Prechtel, of Bradford, Pa. who expressed both her heartache for her daughter but also her hopes for their future.

Prechtel began by telling 2 On Your Side, "I hope they get what they deserve. I hope they suffer because she will suffer the rest of her life".

That reaction from Amanda Prechtel to learning about the abuse and charges including kidnapping and assault filed against 40 year old James Kevin McGonnell and 54 year old Carol Steinagle. Prosecutors say it was physical torment with no sexual abuse.

Erie County District Attorney John Flynn told reporters that the couple tortured Prechtel's daughter. It was only recently that Prechtel was able to reestablish contact with the girl, who is now 16, and living elsewhere with another relative.

Prechtel's older daughter was first able to make contact with the younger child. Prechtel says she was outraged after hearing the accusations. "She had told me that her father and his girlfriend were being charged with abuse but I did not know it was to that extent until I saw the news the other day with the District Attorney you know explaining everything."

Prechtel told 2 On Your Side that she lost her daughter when she was 3 to 4-year-old when the Seneca Nation Peacemaker Court placed the girl with McGonnell who is part Seneca. She hired attorneys and went to various courts to fight to keep a relationship with the girl but says they all deferred to the Seneca legal system. Prechtel felt she had no rights there and at times did not even have access to an attorney.

"He filed for custody 12 years ago and she was just ripped out of my life, her sister's life, and from the rest of my family. She was a little girl placed in a new home in a strange place."

Past stories in The Buffalo News did detail her struggles in the custody battle with published reports which mentioned accusations against both sides.

The Seneca Peacemakers Court said they had no comment on this matter.

Prechtel also says any mail she sent to her daughter was simply returned.

She hopes to get past her anger at the Seneca's legal system and move on.

Now she hopes to pick up the pieces with her daughter. "I plan to be with her through the therapy and however I can help her. I prayed for her every day and now can hopefully make up for the years I could not have with her."

Prechtel, who admits she has made mistakes in her life, plans to visit her daughter again this weekend and may seek to regain custody of her if the child is comfortable with that. She told us "I hope she can heal and go onto follow her dreams. That's all I want."