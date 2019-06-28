BUFFALO, N.Y. — A Buffalo woman is going to prison for at least the next 25 years for the beating death of her toddler son.

Xavion Hazard was just over two years old when he suffered fatal injuries last July at the hand of Keona Owens, 23, and her boyfriend Bashar Hall inside their Weaver St. home. An autopsy showed the child died from multiple blunt force trauma to his head and torso.

In February, State Supreme Court Judge Russell Buscaglia found Owens guilty as charged of murder and manslaughter.

Hall was convicted by a jury of the same charges last month and is scheduled to be sentenced next week.