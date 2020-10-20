Mother charged with murder for allegedly killing 3-year-old son in Niagara Falls

Alechmarie Pizarro, 22, was arraigned Tuesday in Niagara County Court. Pizarro has been charged with murder in the second degree and manslaughter in the first degree

LOCKPORT, N.Y. — A 22-year-old woman from Syracuse is facing murder charges for allegedly causing blunt force injuries to her 3-year-old son, which resulted in his death.

Alechmarie Pizarro, 22, was arraigned Tuesday in Niagara County Court. Pizarro has been charged with murder in the second degree and manslaughter in the first degree for the death of Christopher Pizarro.

According to the Erie County Medical Examiner's Office, Christopher's death was ruled a homicide due to blunt force injuries to the head.

The Niagara County District Attorney's Office says Pizzaro allegedly committed these crimes while living in the City of Niagara Falls sometime during January 1 and February 15.

“The Niagara Falls Police Department and my office worked for many months to build this case," said Niagara County District Attorney Caroline A. Wojtaszek. "I appreciate the public’s patience and trust in our office to pursue this case. I praise the dedication and diligence of Detective Troy Earp for working alongside my top prosecutors, First Assistant Holly E. Sloma and Assistant District Attorney Maria Stoelting in seeking justice for this precious, innocent 3 year-old child.”