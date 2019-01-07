BUFFALO, N.Y. — The public swimming and wading pools in the City of Buffalo opened Monday.

Mayor Byron Brown announced six out of seven outdoor pools, and two wading pools, are officially open for the summer.

“Just in time for the arrival of true summer weather, our City of Buffalo swimming and wading pools are open for business," Brown said. "With the 11 splash pads open since May 24, our families can now enjoy our swimming and wading pools through Labor Day."

However, two pools will remain closed for the summer months. The Allison outdoor pool on Rees Street and the Lovejoy indoor pool will be closed this year for repairs.

The Allison pool will go under construction to fix a water loss issue, and the Lovejoy pool will finish cosmetic improvements.

The City of Buffalo has invested over $12 million to upgrade and maintain public pools since 2006.

The swimming and wading pools are open on weekdays and weekends from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., and each pool closes one day a week for maintenance. More details can be found here.