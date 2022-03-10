Most Buffalo: How was your weekend?

From the Bills win to camping trips, WNYers shared their photos with us from the first weekend of October.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — This victory Monday we once again asked you - how was your weekend, and you delivered!

Starting with Bills Mafia out in full force. Russ got the party started early on Friday night DJing a wedding. And one crowd celebrated all things soup at the Buffalo Bills' Soupapalooza gathering - tasting 15 soups and that sweet Bills victory!

From tailgates to the tiniest members of Bills Mafia experiencing their first football season, you put on your best Bills gear to support the team and spend time with family, even if they are Patriots fans.

The gatherings, and fandom, spread to Baltimore of course for those who represented Western New York at the game sitting in the rain to cheer the Bills on to victory making the weekend all that more enjoyable.

And we can't forget about the Fur Squad. Finnegan and Maverick, and lots of other friends, said Go Bills. Dean's mom even says he prayed for a victory and it worked. So keep on wearing those Josh Allen jerseys until after all the cheering all you can do is take a well-deserved nap.

A lot of families also got outside enjoying spending time together with nature, at father/daughter camping weekends, Halloween weekends, and perhaps the skies in Wellsville at a campground predicted the Bills win.

Some of us hit the road crossing the border, celebrating firsts, retirements, birthdays, long-awaited sequels, and running in the Wineglass Half Marathon in Corning.

Getting outside in the cool crisp fall air was a definite theme in your photos from this weekend. With plenty of pumpkins and celebrations of milestones. Rex went to Oktoberfest at his favorite brewery, and Bean is all set for Halloween. Lots of you went to Paws and Pumpkins where it was chilly, which means when you got home, it was an excuse to snuggle on the couch, or maybe watch a movie like Cynder and her humans, or decide whether you were going to knock a cup off the table.