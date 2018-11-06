"Morty" sure does know how to make an entrance.

Originally scheduled to bloom again at some point in 2020, Morty-- the Buffalo and Erie County Botanical Garden's resident corpse flower-- has finally opened up.

If you missed Morty's first appearance 4 years ago, here's what you can expect:

-Corpse flowers are much bigger than normal flowers, and let out a very distinct smell that resembles dead flesh, or rotting animal meat

-The temperature inside the flower will rise up as high as 100 degrees in some flowers, with a texture inside of the flower that resembles warm flesh

-The odor and physical features of the flower will draw the attention of flies, which help to polinate the massive flower

And if you caught Morty's first appearance, experts at the Botanical Garden point to a number of things that are very different this time around.

For example, Morty stood over 7 feet tall in his first appearance, while this time he's over 4 feet tall, meaning his interior is much easier to see.

Another change: Morty's bloom is slower this time around, so at various times on Monday and Tuesday, the flower could be in different stages of bloom.

But one thing's for sure, according to the Botanical Garden's President and CEO, David Swarts: Morty's lifespan is about 48 hours at the most, so catching him is something he encourages everyone in Buffalo to try.

"When you really think about it, this place is filled of all sorts of unique plants, and this is probably the most unique plant that we have," said Swarts. "That's the reason why people come here. You can go to any box store and buy tropical plants, but you're not going to be able to see something like this."

