BUFFALO, NY - For a very short amount of time, Morty the Corpse Flower is in full bloom at the Buffalo Botanical Gardens!

And it's only going to last 24 to 48 hours, so if you want to see it - and smell it, the Botanical Gardens are extending its hours to accommodate the time frame.

The Gardens will be open Monday and Tuesday at 10 a.m., and they will sell tickets until 11 p.m.

Corpse flowers can bloom every six to ten years, and are known for their stench reminiscent of a rotting corpse.

Updates on Morty can be found on the Botanical Gardens’ website, Facebook page, Twitter and Instagram accounts. The Gardens say he'll be on display for the next several weeks.

The Botanical Gardens are also taking the blooming opportunity to raise funds for new additions to its plant collection. Donations can be made here.

