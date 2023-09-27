Mortalis Brewing sets mid-October opening in response to 'cult' Buffalo following

In addition to its own beers, which focus heavily on sours and fruited brews, Mortalis will feature mead from Illumination Meadery from its 24 taps.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — With a goal of rewarding its Buffalo-area fans – and gaining lots of new ones — Mortalis Brewing Co. has set Oct. 12 as opening day for its new Niagara Street taproom.

The Avon-based craft brewery is putting the finishing touches on the 1,500-square-foot space at 1250 Niagara St., where it has leased space with capacity for 84 at the former Resurgence Brewing in the same complex as Twin Petrels Seltzer Co. and Illumination Meadery.

Founded in rural Livingston County in 2018, Mortalis keeps its brewhouse in Avon and operates a second taproom/restaurant in Rochester that opened last fall. A critical mass of Buffalo customers prompted the expansion here, said CEO Paul Grenier.