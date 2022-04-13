More than two-thirds of regions homes are owner occupied

BUFFALO, N.Y. — For every 10 occupied housing units in Western New York, seven are owner occupied.
That means three of 10 are renter occupied, according to the U.S. Census Bureau’s 2020 five-year versions of the American Community Survey.
The bureau defines a housing unit as a house, apartment, group of rooms or single room used as separate living quarters. A housing unit is occupied if a person or group of people are living there or if the occupants are only temporarily absent, like if they were on vacation.
Read the full story from our partners at Buffalo Business First.